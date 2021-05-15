AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $313,405.44 and $3,474.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.