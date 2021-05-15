ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,794 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 941,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ACIW opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

