ACoconut Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $136,046.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00078061 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

