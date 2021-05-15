Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,052.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,783 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $33,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.