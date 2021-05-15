Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,609,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $185.16 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.