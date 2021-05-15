Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0126 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1.26 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.53 or 0.07843486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.30 or 0.02505343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.00636801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00202889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00821114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.94 or 0.00662638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00579663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

