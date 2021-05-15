Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $34.54 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,033 shares of company stock worth $32,842,400 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

