adbank 1-Day Volume Reaches $468,182.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, adbank has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $468,182.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00087463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01109847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00113679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060367 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

