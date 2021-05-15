AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One AdEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00089577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01144165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00066899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00114516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061295 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

