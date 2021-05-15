AdEx Network Trading Down 21.5% This Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $127.43 million and approximately $905,348.00 worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.25 or 0.01114896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00113662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060649 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,545,388 coins and its circulating supply is 119,402,911 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.