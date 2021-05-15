Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 9th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 3.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $486.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.23. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.53 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

