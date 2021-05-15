Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,877 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $93,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $486.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.23. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.53 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

