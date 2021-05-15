Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $202.81 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

