Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) versus Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Head to Head Survey

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Info Service Public and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 4 6 0 2.60

Vonage has a consensus target price of $14.39, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Vonage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 2.83 $1.00 billion N/A N/A Vonage $1.19 billion 2.76 -$19.48 million $0.19 68.84

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.56% 39.86% 7.95% Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99%

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Vonage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. In addition, the company provides procured high-speed broadband Internet services and Vonage-enabled devices. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

