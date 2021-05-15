Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $14.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

