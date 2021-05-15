Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 38,355,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,620,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.