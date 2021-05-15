Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$3.47. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 611,854 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.