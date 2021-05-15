aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, aelf has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $206.67 million and $30.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00089499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.80 or 0.01146648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00067018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115324 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

