Aeon Reaches Market Cap of $24.98 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Aeon has a total market cap of $24.98 million and $50,835.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.14 or 0.00831298 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

