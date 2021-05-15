Aeron (ARNX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $1.15 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 187.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00087632 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003650 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019752 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $522.26 or 0.01100913 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065619 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00113709 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.
Aeron Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “
Aeron Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.
