Aeryus Price Up 792.9% This Week (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 791.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Aeryus has traded 792.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeryus has a market cap of $584,573.80 and $19.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeryus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00108305 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003094 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00838716 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002945 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

Aeryus (AER) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

