Aeternity (AE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.69 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $110.12 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00872059 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019011 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,522,550 coins and its circulating supply is 336,701,606 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.