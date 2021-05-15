Aeternity Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.12 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $110.12 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 535.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00872059 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019011 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,522,550 coins and its circulating supply is 336,701,606 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

