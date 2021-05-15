AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.22. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 701 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGFMF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

