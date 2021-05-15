AidCoin Market Cap Achieves $7.26 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $14,817.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00088915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.96 or 0.01148642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00115047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061146 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

