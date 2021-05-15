Aidos Kuneen Market Capitalization Tops $17.80 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $17.80 million and $1.31 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.51 or 0.07904476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.10 or 0.02516329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.76 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00207187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.84 or 0.00834298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00666488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00585698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006907 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

