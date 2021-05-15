Aigang (AIX) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $109,108.03 and $315.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aigang alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00089334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.05 or 0.01120707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00064755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00114863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061460 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.