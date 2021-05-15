Aion (AION) Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $199.37 million and approximately $34.77 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,055.51 or 0.99592165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00057468 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $745.43 or 0.01513372 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.17 or 0.00721073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00394520 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00232218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

