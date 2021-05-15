AIOZ Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001455 BTC on major exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $43.35 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00087908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.25 or 0.01111090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00065009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060717 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,623,346 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.