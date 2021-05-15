Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $301.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.