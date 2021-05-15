Airbloc Market Capitalization Tops $12.23 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $12.23 million and $101,949.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.35 or 0.01099484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00113729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060645 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.