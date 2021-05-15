Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. Research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

