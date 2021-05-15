Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.
OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $31.30.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
