Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 100.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,385 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $56,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,623 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 92.7% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 61,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

