Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of AKRTF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

