Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $128.33 million and $32.75 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00090415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.16 or 0.01153021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00115670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061713 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,865,244,089 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

