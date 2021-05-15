Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $2.75 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

