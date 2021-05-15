Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Albany International has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Albany International stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

