Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Down 23.2% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $265,346.27 and $48.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00093608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.73 or 0.00532786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.29 or 0.01153434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.90 or 0.01228204 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars.

