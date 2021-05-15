Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Tops $15.83 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.36 or 0.00578440 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00205676 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00274837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015739 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004163 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars.

