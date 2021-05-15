Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock Position Cut by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,308 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial makes up 3.4% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Alerus Financial worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

