Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$17.29 on Friday. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$8.58 and a twelve month high of C$17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.88.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$154.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Central will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Algoma Central from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

