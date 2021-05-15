Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 987.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.