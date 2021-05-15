Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average is $249.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

