Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of ALHC opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
