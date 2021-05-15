ALL BEST ICO Market Capitalization Tops $13,860.56 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $13,860.56 and $4.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.39 or 0.01106038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00114169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

