AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $394,054.28 and approximately $332.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00079657 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

