AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $382,133.63 and $98.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00079187 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

