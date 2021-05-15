Alpaca Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.98 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.08 or 0.00538088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.01192367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.07 or 0.01209935 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

