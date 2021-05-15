Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $1.96 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00004105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $559.14 million and $89.14 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00534610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019770 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00231233 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.