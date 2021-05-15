Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Hamel Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,339.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.